Manchester United vs. Villareal: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Europa League Finals 2021

By Nick O'Malley
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s Manchester United vs. Villareal Wednesday as the teams meet in the 2021 Europa League Finals. Manchester United will be looking to capture a title this season after falling short in English Premier League play. However, they’ll likely have to do it without captain and center back Harry Maguire as well as star forward Anthony Martial. Eyes will be on Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford to lead the attack. On the other side, Villareal coach Unai Emery is known for his success in the Europa League and will look to score the win against one of the premier European soccer powerhouses. Gerard Moreno is the centerpiece of the club’s offense, scoring 23 goals this season in La Liga play.

Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watch: Emery 'proud & with hope' taking Villarreal to former club Arsenal

Villarreal coach Unai Emery says he feels a sense of pride to being returning to Arsenal tonight. Former Arsenal manager Emery takes Villarreal to Emirates stadium defending a 2-1 lead from the first-leg of their Europa League semifinal. And he admits there's a sense of pride to be bringing his Villarreal to his former club.
Premier LeagueLife Style Extra

Soccer-Protest disruption not to blame for loss, says Solskjaer

MANCHESTER, England, May 13 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the disruption to his team's preparations caused by fan protests was not to blame for his side's poor performance in their 4-2 home defeat by Liverpool on Thursday. The Premier League match was re-arranged after fan protests...
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

Villarreal reaches Europa League final; Arsenal eliminated

LONDON — Villarreal coach Unai Emery calmly walked out of the Emirates Stadium tunnel so late that he nearly missed the kickoff, as if he already knew he was heading to yet another Europa League final. On his return to the team that fired him last season, Emery quickly shook...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Martin Keown savages 'lost' Arsenal, insisting they 'didn't turn up' before crashing out of the Europa League as he warns Mikel Arteta he's under huge pressure after being 'outsmarted' by Unai Emery

Mikel Arteta was warned he is now under enormous pressure after Arsenal crashed out of Europe against Villarreal. Arteta insisted he still has faith in his ability to manage Arsenal, but is braced for the focus on his future to ramp up following his side's woeful exit. Trailing 2-1 from...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Mikel Arteta must provide aimless Arsenal with spark and spike to avoid same fate as Unai Emery

When Arsenal appointed Mikel Arteta as manager, one of the reasons was because of the belief that his very personality would restore spark and spike to a drifting club. These were the qualities that were most missing from Thursday’s Europa League elimination, and his worst moment yet. It is difficult to think of a more passive display from a side urgently needing a goal in a big continental tie than what Arsenal put out in the first half. This drab reality remains the biggest problem from this defeat, even more than the elimination, and the likelihood that the club will...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta maintains he is the right man to lead Arsenal despite Europa League exit to Unai Emery's Villarreal leaving the Gunners likely to miss out on Europe for first time in 25 years... and claims he 'wouldn't be sitting here' if he thought otherwise

Mikel Arteta insists he is still the man to lead Arsenal back to glory despite his side failing to reach the Europa League final after being eliminated by Villarreal. The Gunners face a first season without European football in 25 years after drawing a blank in their semi-final second leg against Villarreal.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Unai Emery: “We knew we’d suffer today”

Real Madrid weren’t the only Spanish club with a crucial European clash in London this week. Villarreal went to Arsenal and secured a 0-0 draw in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final, winning a place in a European final for the first time in their history. The victory...
Soccerchatsports.com

'This is the lowest point for years... Arsenal didn't even go down fighting and look lost': Martin Keown savages Gunners after pitiful Europa League exit with Mikel Arteta 'outsmarted' by old boss Unai Emery

Martin Keown has slammed his former side Arsenal after a meek Europa League exit at the hands of Unai Emery's Villarreal at the Emirates on Thursday which will likely end their 25-season run of playing in Europe. Mikel Arteta's side, trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Spain last week,...