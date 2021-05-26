Manchester United vs. Villareal: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Europa League Finals 2021

It’s Manchester United vs. Villareal Wednesday as the teams meet in the 2021 Europa League Finals. Manchester United will be looking to capture a title this season after falling short in English Premier League play. However, they’ll likely have to do it without captain and center back Harry Maguire as well as star forward Anthony Martial. Eyes will be on Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford to lead the attack. On the other side, Villareal coach Unai Emery is known for his success in the Europa League and will look to score the win against one of the premier European soccer powerhouses. Gerard Moreno is the centerpiece of the club’s offense, scoring 23 goals this season in La Liga play.