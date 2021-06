The question anyone who's gotten vaccinated against COVID likely has is, "Did it work?" While the vaccines are highly effective at preventing you from getting sick from SARS-CoV-2, the shots—much like the virus itself—don't affect everyone the same way, leaving many of us wondering. But whether you had strong vaccine side effects or not, experts have said anyone who's gotten their COVID shot or shots should know they're protected against the virus. However, according to new research, it turns out that those who take a certain medication may not have a strong enough response from their COVID vaccine.