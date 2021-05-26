Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Married People Are Revealing Their Biggest Wedding Day Regrets

By Claire Ballard
104.1 WIKY
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeddings are often crazy and extravagant affairs, and once they are over a lot of couples wind up with regrets about their big day. Well, now some of those people are sharing. A recent thread on Reddit asked folks, “What’s the one thing you regret doing for your wedding day?,” and plenty of people were more than happy to chime in.

wiky.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weddings#Wedding Photographer#Married People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Groom explains why he checked his phone as his bride walked down the aisle: ‘Crypto never sleeps’

A man has offered an explanation for why he checked his phone just as his wife-to-be walked down the aisle at their wedding after a TikTok video of the moment went viral.Taylor Loren posted the clip, which garnered more than 2.4 million views, showing her now-husband’s reaction on their wedding day four years ago.The clip starts with her husband beaming from ear to ear as he watches her walk down the aisle towards him. Loren wrote on the clip: “Four years ago today I walked down the aisle to marry the love of my life.“It was one of the most...
RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

Woman Stirs Debate After Ignoring Sister's Wedding Invite

A Reddit user has sparked debate after telling of how she ignored her sister's wedding invite when it arrived in the post. The user, who goes by @Reasonable_Cabinet54 on the platform, shared how she didn't want to go to her half-sister's nuptials after she previously cancelled on her special day at the last minute.
Relationship AdviceRefinery29

7 Brides On What They Would Have Done Differently At Their Wedding

Planning a wedding in the last year or so has been...tricky, to say the least. The financial challenges of getting through a pandemic, the shifting restrictions on what kind of gathering is even legal and the uncertainty of when it will end have all made getting married harder. Not impossible! But definitely harder, especially if you had a specific vision in mind.
Relationship AdviceTroy Record

10 Refreshed Etiquette Tips for Today’s Wedding Attendees

(StatePoint) Even before the pandemic, wedding etiquette was tricky. After a year like no other, the dos and don’ts around “I do’s” and being a good guest have become even more complicated. Some protocols remain true. Do RSVP quickly. Don’t be late to the main event. Others are less clear....
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Woman Wishes Her Ex-husband All the Worst and Here Is Why – Story of the Day

Denise thought she was the luckiest woman in the world to be married to a perfect man. However, things changed in a matter of minutes and now she hates him. Here is her story. Denise thought that she would have a happily ever after once married. She was a romantic and loved the idea of being swept off her feet by a man who would treat her like a queen. During her first job, Denise was assigned to be coached by a man named Vince. He was hard-working, intelligent, and handsome.
Relationship AdvicePage Six

Fendi heir Paola Fendi marries Aram Ahmed in elegant Ibiza wedding

Fashion heir Paola Fendi married Aram Ahmed over the weekend in an elegant ceremony in Ibiza. We’re told socialite Fendi — an associate vice-president of post-war & contemporary art at Christie’s — said “I do” at a 13th-century cathedral atop the Spanish island’s old town while wearing couture Valentino. The...
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

How I Almost Destroyed My Marriage and Myself

I don’t remember exactly when I wrote “The Astronomer’s Wife,” but it was after a particular evening about ten years ago. I was curled up on our couch, trying to decide what we might watch on cable that night when my husband walked into the living room. He beamed a big toothy smile at me, and my heart sank. The smile wasn’t meant for me. He was excited because it was a perfect, clear night for stargazing, a rare occurrence in this part of Florida. He was going out to chart the stars.
Relationship Advicetelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Hopeful bride wonders about 'shacking up'

Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I have been together for over two years. I was previously married for 14 years to an abusive man. My boyfriend knows my history. Last night, I brought up the prospect of us getting married. In response, he stated that he doesn’t believe in marriage.
Relationship Advicethezoereport.com

I Got Married For The First Time At 51, & This Is What I Learned About Myself

Treva Brandon Scharf’s wedding to husband Robby Scharf was a special one. Perhaps to an unknowing bystander, it would’ve appeared to be like any other beautifully planned formal affair, and in a lot of ways it was. The venue was a luxurious golf course in Toluca Lake, California, where a traditional chuppah was installed for the ceremony. The bride walked down the aisle in a vintage Bob Mackie gown to a saxophone playing a soulful rendition of the classic “Wedding March.” However, what likely made the event feel particularly memorable was that it marked the first marriage for the bride and groom, who were 51 and 57, respectively, at the time. “Guests were in such disbelief that these two people who had never been married were able to pull it off,” recalls Scharf of the day, which took place almost exactly seven years ago to the day. “There was so much love and a lot of pinching yourself going on. I was really present for that.”
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Wife and Her Husband Decided to Play a Game with Each Other

A wife suggests to her husband that they both play a game. The man agrees, not knowing that the wife has the game rigged from the get-go, putting her at an advantage over him. Sometimes, when people make suggestions about things, it is perhaps because they have an unfair advantage or knowledge about it that the other party is not privy to hence putting the other at a disadvantage.
RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

Bride Plans To Feed Wedding Guests With One Chicken Tender Each

To say that planning a wedding is stressful is an understatement. But there is one bride who didn't seem too flustered about the logistics of her big day. Spilling the tea on Reddit, a user named artysgirl told of the "wedding nightmare" that was unfolding with an acquaintance of theirs, who asked her groom's family to plan and fund the whole thing, from her bachelorette party to the catering.