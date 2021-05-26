Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntersville, NC

In Step with… Kevin Cassidy

By Tiffany Wolff
charlotteparent.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Hollywood stuntman Kevin Cassidy and his wife Megan opened Ninja Nation in Huntersville on May 22. The 12,000-square foot facility has a state-of-the-art obstacle course arena designed for “sports-tainment.” Ninja Nation hosts classes, open gym sessions, birthday parties, field trips, special events, and competitions. We caught up with Cassidy to find out how he’s creating a new generation of action heroes in the Charlotte and Huntersville areas.

www.charlotteparent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Huntersville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Adam Sandler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Step#Hollywood#Film School#Ninja Nation#First Marvel#Panthers#Lake Norman#Veteran#Ant Man#Action Heroes#Contact Basketball#Kids#Super Pros#Home#Beginners#Statesville Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

The Snark: Jealous Jovi, Hulk Smash & Johnny Carson Returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?,” Jovi proves more than once that he knows nothing about parenthood or women. Kalani & Asuelu need to spice up their marriage but Kalani isn’t into Asuelu’s version of role play. What’s the most embarassing thing that can happen on...
Charlotte, NCthecharlottepost.com

Charlotte actress Maritalyn Frazier branches out to film production

COURTESY MARITALYN FRAZIERCharlotte-based actress Maritalyn Frazier launched Never Too Young Productions earlier this year, with a debut movie, "Dead End: The Ambush of the Florence 7" based on a fatal confrontation in Florence, S.C. Maritalyn Frazier always wanted to tell a story about her hometown, but never like this. The...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

8PM: All American “Fight The Power”

When the truth comes out, Laura is furious and is left to face the consequences on a new episode of All American at 8 PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About All American:. When a rising high school football player from South L.A....
WCNC

YouDay: Coat of happiness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a story of a king who was so miserable and unhappy that he called together all of his closest advisers to find a remedy to fix his problem. His problem was he wanted to find happiness but was unable to find it in the material things he owned. He had wealth, but no happiness. He owned land, but no happiness. He had love ones, yet he found no love for himself. They tried all sorts of methods to rouse the king out of his deep dark despair-but to no avail. Finally one of the advisors suggested that they search the kingdom for the happiest man -the thought was if the king could put on the man’s coat, the happiness would rub off on him and he would be happy too.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

UNCC grad breaks out of his comfort zone with photos of his community near Charlotte

Malik Norman just earned his degree in photography from UNC Charlotte, but his work had already gained local and national attention. His photographs have been shown at The Light Factory and in a juried show at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago that’s on view through July 4. He had a solo exhibition at UNCC’s Student Union Gallery and his images have been published in “Fraction,” an online photography magazine.
wccbcharlotte.com

Wilson’s World: “Ignite Night” at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C — @WilsonsWorld previewed “Ignite Night” at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation in Uptown Charlotte, sharing how you can create art with local artists this week! You don’t need to be a professional or even an artist to be a part of Ignite Nite‎. The fun event brings you together with local artists, a mystery box of art supplies and your imagination to create your own works of art!
charlottemagazine.com

Camping Group Brings Charlotte Kids to the Outdoors

Keith Cradle is a busy guy. The 46-year-old serves as director of youth and juvenile programs for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also on the boards of directors for the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and the Charlotte Trail of History—along with seats on the Mint Museum Contemporary Art Board and the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. It’s no wonder Cradle unplugs from Zoom and escapes on weekends, when the avid hiker and camper heads to one of the several state parks that surround Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Black Lightning “The Book Of Resurrection: Chapter One: Crossroads”

Jefferson realizes that sometimes, an admission of weakness can be a show of strength on a new episode of Black Lightning at 9 PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Jefferson Pierce is a man wrestling with a secret. Nine years ago, Pierce was gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, which he used to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life and his family on the line, he left his Super Hero days behind. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.
Posted by
WCNC

Black barbershop in Davidson stands the test of time

DAVIDSON, N.C. — If you've lived in and around the Charlotte area long enough you know that the town of Davidson was once separated by railroad tracks: one side for Black residents and the other side for whites. Similarly, one barbershop only served white customers, and that was despite all...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Woman Reveals Embarrassing Screen Name To Boss

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A woman working from home is shocked when she realizes that she has sent her Wi-Fi screen name to her boss. She was trying to forward her employer proof that her internet service was out of order and would not be able to log on. The woman did...
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Know anything about baseball cards to help this local mom?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Anyone know about baseball cards? Asking on behalf of a mom to one of our amazing #MollysKids. Matthew Hobbs died of pediatric cancer many years ago. We’ve featured him multiple Septembers in a row, pointing out that pediatric cancer is NOT a new problem and there are local families who have been impacted for decades.
Gastonia, NCPosted by
WCNC

Gastonia Honey Hunters announce multi-year naming rights partnership

GASTON, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball Team, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), announced Monday a ten-year naming rights agreement with CaroMont Health. The agreement will rename the $26 million, 5,000-person capacity multi-use sports and entertainment facility to CaroMont Health Park,...
WCNC

Fort Mill's Matt Josa continues to chase costly Olympic dream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: To help off-set travel and training costs for local Olympics hopeful Matt Josa, visit here. The Queens University pool sits peaceful and pristine during the program's off-season. Except for one man's furious butterfly stroke. "I love the aspect of it basically being just me and...