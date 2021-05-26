In Step with… Kevin Cassidy
Former Hollywood stuntman Kevin Cassidy and his wife Megan opened Ninja Nation in Huntersville on May 22. The 12,000-square foot facility has a state-of-the-art obstacle course arena designed for “sports-tainment.” Ninja Nation hosts classes, open gym sessions, birthday parties, field trips, special events, and competitions. We caught up with Cassidy to find out how he’s creating a new generation of action heroes in the Charlotte and Huntersville areas.www.charlotteparent.com