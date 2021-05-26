Two Injured In Crash Involving Motorcycle Near Spring Valley

Duluth, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenage girl is being hailed as a hero in Duluth. The Duluth Fire Department says the 15-year-old woke up shortly before 1 AM Tuesday and alerted the other members of her family to the fire. Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Edwards says all four adults and four children were able to safely escape, although one of the adults was transported to a hospital to be treated for a burn on his hand.