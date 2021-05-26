Cancel
Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress Revealed: All the Details on Her Big Day With Dalton Gomez

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Ariana Grande's Stunning Wedding Dress: Details. The bride wore Vera Wang. Less than two weeks after Ariana Grande and her realtor husband Dalton Gomez said "I do" in a private ceremony at Ariana's Montecito, Calif. home, new photos on Vogue revealed the bride and groom on their special day, which they shared with less than 20 guests in attendance. And yes, that includes pics of the "positions" singer's gorgeous wedding dress.

OMG! Ariana Grande Just Secretly Got Married

The "Thank U, Next" singer secretly got married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez during a small, private ceremony. The news was confirmed in a story by ﻿People﻿, when a representative for Grande revealed, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Ariana Grande confirms she has married fiancé Dalton Gomez

Pop icon Ariana Grande has married her fiancé, luxury property estate agent Dalton Gomez. Congratulations to the queen herself. A spokesperson for the singer confirmed the news to Digital Spy. People reports that the service was very intimate with only about 20 people attending. "The room was so happy and...
Ariana Grande marries real estate agent in small, at-home wedding

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande got married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez over the weekend. The informal ceremony took place at Grande’s home in Montecito, California with less than 20 guests, according to TMZ. The couple started dating in early 2020 and got engaged at the...
[PHOTOS] Ariana Grande's Vera Wang Wedding Dress is Exactly What She Imagined Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially newlyweds, as photos confirmed on the singer's Instagram. Ariana has been holding her tongue and did not dish any details despite wedding rumors. However, this week, the songstress broke the Internet when she shared a series of photos of her 'tiny and intimate' wedding with her long-term boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, documenting their special day. The fairytale-like wedding took place on May 15 at Ari's Montecito, California.
What Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s Very Private and ‘Pretty Special’ Life as Newlyweds Is Like

Ariana Grande pulled off a secret wedding last weekend, marrying her real-estate agent boyfriend of over a year, Dalton Gomez, in her Montecito, California backyard. Grande and Gomez have kept their relationship as private as they can manage with her A-list fame over their time dating. But People got a little insight this week about what their life together is like—and why Grande felt confident marrying him.
Ariana Grande Wore The Most Pinterest-Worthy Wedding Dress

Brides-to-be and Ariana Grande stans, prepare yourself for a dose of wedding dress inspiration. The singer — who tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony earlier this May — has finally shared her bridal day look and it is absolutely stunning. For her big day, Grande wore a custom strapless wedding dress by Vera Wang. According to Vogue, the silky column gown was made from lily-white silk charmeuse and featured an empire waist. The designer dress had a sculpted neckline in the front and a plunging back with an exposed bra strap closure. (If you’re already saving this dress to your Pinterest board, no one’s blaming you.)
PHOTOS: Inside Ariana Grande’s intimate wedding

In May, Grammy Award-winner Ariana Grande said "I do" when she married real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito. Grande walked down the aisle wearing a Vera Wang dress, while Gomez wore a Tom Ford suit. The ceremony was an intimate affair, with less than 20 close...
Where was Ariana Grande born?

ARIANA Grande is a singer and actress who has won multiple awards, including two Grammys. She reportedly has tied the knot with fiance Dalton Gomez in a secret wedding ceremony. Where was Ariana Grande born?. Ariana Grande was born on June 26, 1993, in Boca Raton, Florida. She launched her...
Ariana Grande's "Deep" French Manicure Is a Dreamy Wedding Detail You Don't Want to Miss

It'd be impossible for us to pick one single element of Ariana Grande's intimate wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez as our absolute favorite. Every part, from her dress to her hair to her makeup, was pure perfection. But there's one hidden detail that you may have missed in the wedding photos at first glance but that still deserves every bit of attention: her "deep" french manicure.
Ariana Grande Rocked Signature Ponytail For Her Wedding

The singer recently shared images of her wedding celebration, and she opted to embrace her signature hair and makeup looks with a bridal twist. On May 15, Saturday, Ariana Grande said her “I do’s” to luxury real-estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony. While the small wedding ceremony...
Ariana Grande Makes Fierce First Public Appearance Since Marrying Dalton Gomez

From the altar to the iHeartRadio Music Awards! Just one day after Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez shared a glimpse inside their fabulous wedding, the pop star graced the stage with The Weeknd on Thursday, May 27 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. For the fanciful affair, the dynamic duo gave an incredible performance of their hit song, "save your tears," which is featured on his After Hours album. The Weeknd opened the show to a crowd of masked attendees, before Ariana stepped out in a purple halter dress and multiple diamond necklaces. The two danced together onstage, with Ariana belting her iconic whistle...
Ariana Grande Channeled Audrey Hepburn On Her Wedding Day

One week and two days — yes, we’ve been counting — after TMZ announced that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in a low-key ceremony at their Montecito, California home, Grande finally gave us a look at her wedding dress. And just as we predicted, it is perfect. For...
Ariana Grande’s Latest Glamorous Look Is Surprisingly Affordable

After breaking the internet last week with the announcement of her surprise wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande could wrap up May with a well-deserved vacation to bask in newlywed bliss. However, as one of pop’s leading ladies, Grande is dedicated to her craft and doesn’t miss an opportunity to delight her fans with a performance. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, she reunited with frequent collaborator, The Weeknd, for a special performance of their hit ‘Save Your Tears.’ She dazzled the audience in head-to-toe purple pieces from British label Rat and Boa, which were simple, elegant, and surprisingly affordable. Priced at just £65 for the top and £95 for the skirt, the look was accessible to many of the star’s millions of fans – if they could snag it before it sold out.
All the Details About Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress

When a young Princess Diana first stepped into public view on July 29, 1981, her wedding day to Prince Charles, the entire world collectively gasped. The royal had turned 20 years old earlier that month and looked absolutely breathtaking in an ivory taffeta gown designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. Now royal fans and fashion aficionados alike will have the opportunity to see the iconic Princess Diana wedding dress, albeit for a limited time, thanks to a temporary exhibition titled Royal Style in the Making. The display will live in The Orangery, located right next to London’s Kensington Palace through January 2, 2022. It’s safe to say that even pictures of Princess Diana in the dress don’t do the gown justice, as it’s truly a sight to behold in person.
Ariana Grande wore a classic Vera Wang wedding dress

Ariana Grande announced that she'd had a surprise, secret wedding last week and now the singer has taken to Instagram to share more about her nuptials. The 27-year-old singer married real estate agent Dalton Gomez on 15 May, hosting an intimate ceremony at her spectacular home in Montecito, California. And, like many brides, Grande turned to one of the world's most beloved wedding dress designers for that all-important gown, wearing a classic ivory column dress by Vera Wang. The strapless gown featured a corseted top and a low scooped back, and was perfectly, unapologetically Ariana.
Ariana Grande’s wedding makeup artist is obsessed with the foundation Kim Kardashian can’t live without

Ariana Grande looked gorgeous on her wedding day last month, and it appears her makeup artist relied on a cult favorite to help create the singer’s glam for it. Ariana's wedding makeup artist, Ash K Holm, swears by Giorgio Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Foundation for her celebrity clients, and although she didn’t confirm the details of the products she used for the Positions singer’s special day, Cosmopolitan said the foundation is Ash’s “go-to”.
Ariana Grande shares photos from her wedding at home

Ariana Grande has shared a glimpse into her intimate wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez earlier this month. She took to Instagram with photos of the big day, captioning it, “5.15.21,” including photos of herself in a Vera Wang wedding dress and kissing Gomez, who wore a Tom Ford suit.
Dalton Gomez: Who is Ariana Grande’s husband? Mystery surrounds real estate agent who stayed out of spotlight

Ariana Grande has married Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony after dating for a little over a year.The couple tied the knot over the weekend, according to TMZ, which first reported that Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, married at her home in Montecito in front of 20 guests.The small ceremony seems fitting for the couple, who have kept their relationship relatively private both before and after publicly confirming they were dating in May 2020.This is everything to know about Gomez, a luxury real estate agent from California.What does he do and what is his net worth?Gomez, who was born and...