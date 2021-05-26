What’s Healthy About Tea: Exploring Tea’s Power as an Antioxidant & Supporting Apoptosis

Article 4 of 20 in the W.H.A.T? series. In last week’s article, we looked at EGCG, the component of the Camellia sinensis leaf that is the most researched and therefore tends to attract media coverage. It has become a kind of buzz words in tea and health discussions. People nod and understand in a general sense that there are microscopic elements in the cell structure of the tea plant that is good to add to our diet. Most people readily accept the fact that tea is healthy but don’t linger on the “why”. Tea nerds aren’t always science geeks. But many things happening on the molecular level of our sipping that are important and interesting.