Bayou Teche structure ready for storms

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Iberia; St. Mary The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana Northwestern St. Mary Parish in south central Louisiana * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lydia, or 7 miles west of Jeanerette, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near New Iberia around 700 PM CDT. Lydia around 705 PM CDT. Jeanerette around 725 PM CDT. Sorrel and Lake Fausse Pointe around 730 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN