A Guy Left a Big Tip to Impress a Date, and Then Got Caught Trying to Secretly Reduce It

Recently, a server told a wild story about a customer, and it went viral. A guy came in and spoiled his date, ordering expensive stuff, including an entire array of appetizers. When the bill came, he insisted on paying. It came to $289, and he left a generous tip of $100, almost 35%. Not long after they left, he went back into the restaurant alone, demanding that they reduce his tip to just $20, just 7%. The server says he was a jerk about it, saying that if it didn’t go through correctly, he’d dispute it with his credit card company. The server wasn’t happy and didn’t like being used as part of a show for his date, so she followed him out, ran up to his car, and tapped on the window. Then, in front of his date, she said, “sir if you want to reduce your tip from $100 to just $20, you’ll have to sign a new receipt.” She said the date was stunned, and the guy was just glaring at her.