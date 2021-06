The University of Vermont men's lacrosse team (9-4) makes its NCAA Tournament debut Sunday afternoon against No. 3 overall seed Maryland (12-0) in College Park, Maryland. Face-off between the Cats and Terrapins is slated for 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU. UVM is coming off its first America East championship. After a back-and-forth first half, Vermont used a 6-0 run spanning the final seconds of the second quarter and the first six minutes of the third to take control and dispatch of UAlbany, 15-10.