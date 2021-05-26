Ministers must act now to arrest the shocking decline in children's mental health
"Before all of this I had a happy-go-lucky child but now my bubbly 14-year-old is just flat and deflated", a parent wrote to me last week. That our children are struggling with their mental health is, sadly, a common theme, and one borne out by report after grim report. A paper by the British Journal of Psychiatry published in February found that 7 per cent of children in the past year had attempted suicide by the age of 17, as did findings from the Prince's Trust study in January that one in four young people say they're unable to cope with life as a result of the pandemic.