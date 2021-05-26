Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Ministers must act now to arrest the shocking decline in children's mental health

By Molly Kingsley
Telegraph
 15 days ago

“Before all of this I had a happy-go-lucky child but now my bubbly 14-year-old is just flat and deflated”, a parent wrote to me last week. That our children are struggling with their mental health is, sadly, a common theme, and one borne out by report after grim report. A paper by the British Journal of Psychiatry published in February found that 7 per cent of children in the past year had attempted suicide by the age of 17, as did findings from the Prince's Trust study in January that one in four young people say they’re unable to cope with life as a result of the pandemic.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whiteman
Person
Robert Halfon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Child Health#Mental Health Care#Mental Health Disorders#Child Care#Mental Disorders#Nhs Providers#Government#Naht#Covid#Mental Health Provision#Mental Health Support#Mental Health Lead#School Aged Children#Ministers#Suicide#Treatment#Findings#Grim Report#Social Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Relationships
Related
Mental HealthMSNBC

Velshi: Our ‘new normal’ must address mental health

When we went into isolation, we had no idea what we were in for, especially when it came to dealing with job loss, isolation, lives disrupted, and lives lost. Now, our world is opening, and things are starting to get back to normal, but many of us don't feel “normal” because the pandemic has taken a toll on our mental health. According to data from the CDC and the US Census Bureau, 42% of U.S. adults reported symptoms of anxiety and depression in December of 2020. That’s up from 11% from what was reported from January to June of 2019. Where the flu is a virus no one blames you for catching, mental illness is seen as a weakness, or a failure. It’s time that changed. We need to make talking about and treating mental health a priority. If you or someone you know is having a hard time, you are not alone and there are places to get help. One of them is The National Substance Abuse and Mental Health: 1-800-662- 4357. We are still all in this together.
Mental HealthDaily Illini

Student-created apps tackle declining mental health

University students are creating apps to help support mental health in young adults as researchers find more and more evidence for depression and anxiety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Nolan Clarke, rising junior in Engineering and student in the Hoeft Technology and Management Program, has jump-started an app named Vrtumind...
Spokane, WAKHQ Right Now

Mental health issues among children spike amid pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. - While COVID-19 is a public health crisis, it’s created a parallel epidemic involving mental health, especially among younger people. According to the CDC, among children 12 to 17-years-old, there was a 31 percent spike in mental health emergency room visits last year. As the world starts to reopen, Spokane's Health Officer says now is not the time to move on from your child's mental health. It's time to start paying attention.
Kidswvgazettemail.com

Kelli Caseman: Fixing mental health system for children (Opinion)

In this moment of post-pandemic transition, it would be easy to minimize the potential effects of the past 14 months on our children’s mental health. It also would be a costly mistake. Even before the pandemic began, alarming mental health trends were emerging for children in the United States. In...
Mental Healthpreciouskashmir.com

Pandemic affects mental health of children, elderly: Psychiatrist

Srinagar: “Corona pandemic has affected mental health of the people due to isolation, restriction on movement, social gathering and idleness which has barred people to have normal social interaction and outdoor activities,” said Dr Junaid Nabi, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Government Medical College, Srinagar on Wednesday. Another reason which...
KidsSFGate

Mental Health Expert Launches Online Program to Address Growing Mental Health Crisis in Children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. With a national increase in youth depression and suicide, Dr. Cristi Bundukamara, a Colorado Springs psychiatric nurse practitioner, is addressing these mental health concerns by not only acting as a mental health resource and care provider, but by building a stronger foundation for future generations with the launch of an online program, Raising Mentally STRONG Kids. The program is designed to help parents support their children through mental health concerns, in conjunction with mental health treatment by professionals.
Colorado StateDOT med

Children's Hospital Colorado calls 'state of emergency' in pediatric mental health

Children’s Hospital Colorado has declared a “state of emergency” in youth mental health today. CEO Jena Hausmann made the announcement during a pediatric mental health media roundtable event. “It has been devastating to see suicide become the leading cause of death for Colorado’s children ... we are seeing our pediatric emergency departments and our inpatient units overrun with kids attempting suicide and suffering from other forms of major mental health illness."
Mental HealthPosted by
Deseret News

Letter: Ending the mental health epidemic starts now

May is Mental Health Month. By urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All. Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The lifeline provides 24/7,...
Mental Healththelakewoodscoop.com

MUST READ: Gedolim Take a Stand On “Mental Health” Once & For All

[COMMUNICATED] It was with a tremble in his breath and hesitation in his step that Rabbi “B,” a Jerusalem father of 12, approached the door of his neighbor, revered chacham Rav Naftali Nussbaum shlit”a. He had returned home expecting to find his children eating supper. Instead he was greeted by a gruesome scene: Blood was smeared across the walls, the floors. The younger of the children were whimpering in fear. His son “Michoel,” the eldest of his family, had had another episode of trying to hurt himself. And for the first time in a long time, Rabbi B didn’t know where to turn.
Mental Healthncadvertiser.com

Opinion: To support mental health, we must end solitary confinement

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. When people think about mental health, they may picture therapists helping clients, counselors advising students, or teachers promoting resiliency and kindness. However, our state lawmakers have an important role to play in promoting mental health, as well. In addition to passing proactive mental health support, Connecticut lawmakers should seek to eliminate measures that perpetuate and exacerbate mental illness. One of these measures is the practice of solitary confinement and extreme isolation within the Department of Correction.
Mental Healtheppingforestguardian.co.uk

Thousands with mental health disorder in jail when they could be treated – study

Thousands of people with a mental disorder are currently in prison when they could be receiving specialist treatment, a royal college has said. Up to 8,000 prisoners – around 10% of the current prison population in England and Wales – may have been eligible for a community sentence or a suspended prison sentence with a mental health treatment requirement (MHTR), but a lack of funding means services were unable to deliver them, according to the Royal College of Psychiatrists.
Duval County, FLFlorida Times-Union

Guest column: Mental health in children: A crisis made worse by the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has produced a number of subsequent crises, all of which need to be addressed as quickly and effectively as possible. But there is one tragedy that isn’t receiving the attention it deserves and requires: a mental health crisis amongst our nation’s children. Families desperately need support and better access to services. That’s why children’s hospitals are calling on federal lawmakers to help.
Mental HealthEnumclaw Courier Herald

We must reach out to each other and talk about mental health

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five American adults battle a mental illness. This means, if you look around at the people in your life, there is almost certainly someone who is hurting. Mental illness is a tough subject to tackle, in part because it...