From Arthur's Desk: The Problem of the Narrative of Police Abuse of Blacks
May 25, 2021 marked the one year anniversary of George Floyd being killed in the street by four white police officers in Minneapolis. When the video surfaced showing Officer Derek Chauvin placing his knee on Floyd's neck, for a total of 9 minutes and 29 seconds, literally chocking him to death, worldwide protests occurred. In the middle of a pandemic people by the thousand's left their homes, breaking a nationwide lockdown, to protest the killing of a black man. The killing laid bare the injustice that blacks have asserted exists in American policing dating back to the advent of the slave patrols in the middle 17th century.