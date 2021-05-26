Cancel
St. Xavier Graduation

By Special to the Union
Junction City Daily Union
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSt. Francis Xavier Catholic School students received diplomas, scholarships, and were recognized for their achievements at a graduation ceremony May 22. Friends, Family, and staff gathered at St. Francis Xavier Church at 2:00pm to support the Class of 2021. The ceremony included, prayer, readings, words of encouragement from the guest speaker, Alex Becker, presentation of scholarships, speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian, as well as a slide show, and concluded with the presentation of diplomas.

