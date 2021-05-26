St. Xavier Graduation

There were 18 graduates from North Andover, including Nicholas Michael Barrett; Daniel Wallace Boutin, who was a member of the National Honor Society and a National Merit Commended Student; Benjamin Archie Christo, who was a member of the National Honor Society; Henry Hughes Doucette; Ryan Cavestany Foley, who was a member of the National Honor Society; Jacob Tyler Garland, who was salutatorian, was awarded the Loyalty and Service Award and Scholastic Art Honorable Mention Award in Writing, Academic Excellence, was a National Merit Commended Student and was a member of the National Honor Society; Mitchell T. Hodgson; Harrison Cronin Jenkins, who was a member of the National Honor Society; Ryan Jermany, who won the mathematics medal; Christopher Robert Nsier, who was a member of the National Honor Society; Julian Y. Osorio; Alberto Thomas Pennace; Ethan Taylor Rupp; Cameron Matthew Savory, who won the Spanish medal and was a member of the National Honor Society; Noah Patrick Sullivan, who was a member of the National Honor Society; Collin Michael Taylor, who won Academic Excellence, Best Athlete, and was a member of the National Honor Society; Norris Austin Whitlock, who was a member of the National Honor Society; and Connor J. Wolf, who won the religious studies medal, the Spanish medal and was a member of the National Honor Society.