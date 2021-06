To improve the incomes and resilience of communities in rural areas, the World Bank approved on Wednesday (June 9) day a $150 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA)* in support of the first phase of Mozambique’s Sustainable Rural Economy Program. To start, this first phase of a 10-year program will tackle some of the pressing challenges facing small agriculture producers and fishers as well as Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), while improving natural resources management practices.