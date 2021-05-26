First in the US: Erie children, 2- to 11 years old, to be part of Pfizer vaccine trial

On Thursday, May 13, federal officials declared that Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are not required to wear a mask. This would apply to most settings, both indoor and outdoor. This measure only extends to those individuals who have received both the first and second vaccinations (in the case of the Pfizer or Moderna versions), or their single Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and who have waited the customary two-week time period for the vaccination to be effective.