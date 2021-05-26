First in the US: Erie children, 2- to 11 years old, to be part of Pfizer vaccine trial
More than two dozen Erie-area children will be among the first 2- to 11-year-olds in the United States to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. A clinical trial for the vaccine will begin Tuesday at Allegheny Health Network's Health + Wellness Pavilion — West Side's pediatric office, 4247 W. Ridge Road. At least 40 local children will participate in the nationwide trial, though one-third of them will receive a placebo.www.goerie.com