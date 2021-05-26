Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Ruled out Thursday

“Playoffs are fun … playoffs are the best time of year as a hockey player,” Eric Staal said after the Canadiens held their morning skate Sunday in Brossard. “Everybody says it every single year. It’s just different, it’s just amped up. All the details matter. No one cares who scores, who does what. Everybody cares about wins and that’s the best feeling after games. So I’m having a blast, it’s been fun. We want to continue this. We’re still a long ways to go, but this is the type of hockey you love to play and love to be a part of.”