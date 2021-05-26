Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, OH

Fort GreeneVille DAR celebrates Preservation Month

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is celebrating National Preservation Month in May by continuing their preservation of the Studabaker Schoolhouse. The chapter has been working on the exterior of the schoolhouse for the last few years. The exterior projects include a new shake shingle...

www.dailyadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Greenville, OH
Society
City
Greenville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historical Events#American Revolution#Fort Greeneville Dar#Fort Greeneville Chapter#Tcara#Ohio Society Daughters#Restoration#Educational Events#Darke County#April#Guest Days#Picnics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Public hearing for Darke Co. Parks, Fort Jefferson residents

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., a public hearing will be held at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502, Greenville, to discuss the possibility of a new management contract agreement to be signed between the Ohio History Connection and the Darke County Park District.
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Commissioners approve school resource officers

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss fund transfers, recycling and county school resource officers. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present. The board approved Resolution (R-154-2021), to transfer $30,000 from the general fund to the annual court research and...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Commissioners sign Farm Power of The Past Proclamation

GREENVILLE —The Darke County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday to sign the Greenville Farm Power of The Past Proclamation and to discuss fund advances. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were all present. The board signed the Greenville Farm Power of The Past Proclamation which proclaims the...
Darke County, OHcountynewsonline.org

Free Document Shred Day

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, the Darke County Solid Waste District will partner with Mercer Savings Bank to hold a “FREE” County Shred Day. This event will allow you to help protect you and your family from identity theft. What is Identity Theft? Identity Theft is a crime in which...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Hearts and hands in ‘Aktion’

GREENVILLE — With Spring’s arrival and the easing of COVID restrictions, many people are beginning to get outside, enjoy the weather, and gather in small numbers. Whether waving “hello” to neighbors while shopping, or meeting at the nearby coffee shop, a smiling face and warm greeting can transform one’s day.
Greenville, OHcityofgreenville.org

Job Opportunity: IT Manager

The City of Greenville is seeking qualified candidates for the full-time position of IT Manager. Qualifications: Completion of secondary education and any combination of training and/or experience which evidences an advanced knowledge of computer and computer network systems. General Description: Serves under the administrative direction of the City Auditor. Plans...
Arcanum, OHDaily Advocate

Abbottsville and Ithaca Cemeteries to hold Memorial Day Services

Van Buren Township Memorial Services will be held at the Abbottsville Cemetery on May 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. with the Greenville H.S.-NJROTC members and the Arcanum High School band members performing the services. The address will be presented by Larry Harter, member of Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church. Later that...
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville. One “cool cat” fact is that in densely populated urban areas, like Chicago (which has...
Greenville, OHcountynewsonline.org

Greenville Elementary Entrepreneurs in Action

Mrs. Sherry Flora, Mrs. Ashley Miller, Mrs. Lori Duncan, Mrs. Lois Britsch, and Ms. Brittany Voke are in the process of teaching young fourth grade entrepreneurs. Students will have the opportunity to experience a life lesson as well as put fourth grade social studies and math (economic) standards into action by first learning about “opportunity cost.” Essentially, there is only so much money one has (scarcity). Due to this, one makes a choice; opportunity cost is an item one has to forgo because in real life, you simply can’t have it all.
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Darke County leaders honor National Day of Prayer

GREENVILLE — On May 6, civic, church, and business leaders from across Darke County joined with members of the community-at-large for a hour of prayer, reflection and song in honor of the 70th annual National Day of Prayer, held at the First United Methodist Church of Greenville. Since the first...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Marchal family donates to GHS

GREENVILLE – The Marchal family recently donated a state of the art high jump mat and pit to Greenville Schools in memory of their son, Adam Marchal. Marchal. A 1999 Greenville Senior High School graduate and son of Colleen Marchal and Frank Marchal was a standout track and field athlete for the Green Wave.
Sidney Daily News

MVRPC aims to form group with Shelby, Darke and Preble counties

SIDNEY – The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission is courting Shelby County to join what it hopes will be Ohio’s newest Regional Transportation Planning Organization. Brian O. Martin, executive director of the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, and Ana Ramirez, director of transportation planning and funding, met with the Shelby County commissioners Tuesday morning to pitch their idea of forming a Regional Transportation Planning Organization with Shelby, Darke and Preble counties.
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

EUM Mega Wild 5K a success

GREENVILLE — On April 24, EUM Church hosted their annual Mega Wild 5K event through the Darke County Wellness Challenge. After canceling last year’s race due to COVID-19, the April event had its largest turnout of 170 participants. The Mega Wild 5K team would like thank EUM Church, MJS Plastics,...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Memory Lane ‘Senior Prom’ coming May 24

GREENVILLE — The spring season of dances, proms and graduations has finally arrived after a very long pandemic winter. As young ladies and gentlemen don their floor-length gowns and tuxedos, complete with corsages and boutonnieres, the “young-at-heart” are also getting ready for one anticipated social event of the season —The Memory Lane “Senior Prom” which takes place Monday, May 24, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Greenville VFW Hall, located at 219 N. Ohio Street.
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Commissioners talk OSU extension, county debt

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss The Ohio State University Extension, roadway resurfacing and county debt. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were all present. Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, educator in family and consumer sciences at The Ohio State University Extension, gave...
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” feature two canines in need of a caring home. Kali, an 8-year-old Boston Terrier/Husky mix, is a sweet girl who came to the shelter because her owners moved (and their new landlord did not allow dogs). She is spayed, loves kids, good with other dogs, and likes to go for car rides. Kali is house and create trained. She is a bit timid of strangers at first, as she is not used to being at the shelter. Kali weighs in at 34.8 lbs and has been given her parvo/distemper/lepto vaccine, and bordetella vaccines, and dewormed. Kali is micro chipped, and is heart worm negative. Come in and meet Kali and other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.” The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.