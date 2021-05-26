City of Homestead Partners to Host Job Fair in June

WHERE: Phichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW 4th Street, Homestead, FL 33030. The City of Homestead has partnered with local employers to host a Job Fair Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 10am to 3pm at the Phichol Williams Community Center (951 SW 4th Street, Homestead, FL 33030). Attendees will have the chance to meet with local employers with current openings, including the City of Homestead. Local employers who would like to be present at the job fair and interview potential employees are encouraged to register at www.cityofhomestead.com/jobfair.