As some of you may remember from my "A Decade of Collecting", I briefly mentioned my past as someone who worked in consignment and as a reseller. I also mentioned the "one in-one out" policy which has not only kept my spending in check, but has helped me become pretty comfortable at buying and selling bags on the resale market. These days my collecting has definitely slowed down (even pre-COVID) but I still wanted to share some insight with you readers as a more in-depth follow up to this tricks and tips post. I know a lot of us my be in a position to sell soon, so with all that being said I created a detailed guide full of advice, red flags and more to make your selling journey as smooth as possible.