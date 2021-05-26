Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clearfield, Elk by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clearfield; Elk The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Elk County in north central Pennsylvania Northern Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 122 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brockport, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. * Locations impacted include DuBois, Penfield, Force, Benezette, Brockport, Parker Dam State Park, S.B. Elliot State Park, Medix Run, Hicks Run, Kersey, Weedville, Treasure Lake and Penn State Dubois. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois and Penfield exits, specifically between mile markers 97 and 102...and from mile markers 106 to 109. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov