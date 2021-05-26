Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearfield County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clearfield, Elk by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clearfield; Elk The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Elk County in north central Pennsylvania Northern Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 122 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brockport, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. * Locations impacted include DuBois, Penfield, Force, Benezette, Brockport, Parker Dam State Park, S.B. Elliot State Park, Medix Run, Hicks Run, Kersey, Weedville, Treasure Lake and Penn State Dubois. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois and Penfield exits, specifically between mile markers 97 and 102...and from mile markers 106 to 109. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearfield, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Elk County, PA
City
Dubois, PA
County
Clearfield County, PA
City
Penfield, PA
City
Brockport, PA
City
Kersey, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#East Lake#Weather Radar#13 23 00#State College Pa#Force#Treasure Lake#Southeastern Elk County#Wind#Penn State Dubois#Immediate Severity#Target Area#Severe Certainty#Hail#Trees#Mile Markers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Cambria County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, McKean, Northern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; McKean; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Potter; Somerset; Sullivan; Tioga; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Northern and Western Mountains of Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The frost will occur mainly in valley locations. Unprotected early season plantings may freeze, especially in some of the high mountain valleys, where the temperatures could dip to 31 or 32 degrees for a few hours just before sunrise Thursday. Frost can occur when air temperatures taken a few feet off the ground are still above freezing. The air right at ground level can be a few degrees colder.
Weedville, PAWJAC TV

EF-1 tornado touched down in Weedville this week, NWS confirms

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down Tuesday in Elk County as severe storms moved through the region. The tornado touched down just before 3 p.m. northwest of Weedville and damaged several trees, the NWS says. Weather officials say pictures show tree...
Bedford County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Columbia, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Clearfield; Columbia; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Union; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Weedville, PABradford Era

Tornado hits Weedville Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado formed about 2:51 p.m. Tuesday in Weedville, Elk County. There were no injuries, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was rated an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, with an estimated peak wind of 90 mph. Its...
Adams County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; McKean; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Perry; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; Warren; York SMALL HAIL POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON Scattered to numerous showers will impact central Pennsylvania this afternoon, tied to a strong upper air disturbance. Some of the stronger cells will likely produce small hail, a brief wind gust to around 35 mph, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Showers should begin to diminish in coverage after about 6 pm.