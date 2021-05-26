Cancel
Decatur County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Rawlins, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 12:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Northern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Southeastern Rawlins County in northwestern Kansas Decatur County in northwestern Kansas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1221 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Rexford, or 15 miles northeast of Colby, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1152 AM CDT...tennis ball size hail was reported 10 miles north of Colby. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dresden, Oberlin and Jennings. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH

Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Logan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Logan County in west central Kansas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 156 PM CDT, emergency management reported three to five inches of rainfall on local roads and some back roads are covered with water. Ongoing thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colby, Oakley, Brewster, Levant, Winona, Monument, Russell Springs, Mingo and Halford. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan Fog will continue through 9 AM CDT. Visibilities will vary and be as low as one quarter mile at times. Motorists traveling across the area should be prepared for the drop in visibility and adjust their driving speeds accordingly.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEYENNE NORTHWESTERN THOMAS...SOUTHWESTERN RAWLINS AND NORTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS UNTIL 845 PM MDT/945 PM CDT/ At 750 PM MDT/850 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Goodland to 12 miles northwest of Levant. Movement was south at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Goodland and Edson. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 19 and 28.
Special Weather Statement issued for Gove, Logan, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove; Logan; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SOUTHERN SHERIDAN...EAST CENTRAL SHERMAN AND NORTHERN GOVE COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT/645 PM CDT/ At 448 PM MDT/548 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles west of Levant to near Grainfield. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Brewster, Grainfield, Grinnell, Gove and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 35 and 104.
Flood Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sheridan FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN AND NORTHERN GOVE COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SHERIDAN AND SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR COUNTIES At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Dresden, or 14 miles northeast of Hoxie, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dresden, Leoville and Studley. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Gove, Graham, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove; Graham; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHERIDAN...NORTHEASTERN GOVE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRAHAM COUNTIES At 801 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Morland, or 12 miles northeast of Quinter, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. This storm has a history of producing hail 2 inches in diameter. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Morland, Saint Peter and Penokee. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.