Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Rawlins, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 12:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Northern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Southeastern Rawlins County in northwestern Kansas Decatur County in northwestern Kansas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1221 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Rexford, or 15 miles northeast of Colby, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1152 AM CDT...tennis ball size hail was reported 10 miles north of Colby. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dresden, Oberlin and Jennings. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov