Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 11:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 11:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lander Foothills SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 1130 AM MDT At 1102 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lander, moving northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hudson around 1110 AM MDT. Arapahoe around 1120 AM MDT. Southwest Riverton around 1125 AM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Arapahoe Elementary School, and St Stephens.