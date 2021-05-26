Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 11:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 11:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 1145 AM MDT At 1120 AM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm over Arapahoe, or near Riverton, moving northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Pea size hail has been reported in both Lander and Hudson. This strong thunderstorm will be near Riverton around 1125 AM MDT. Hidden Valley around 1145 AM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Arapahoe Elementary School, St Stephens, Riverton Landfill, Fremont County Fairgrounds and Riverton Regional Airport.