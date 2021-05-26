Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rawlins County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rawlins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN THOMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS COUNTIES At 1217 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Gem, or 13 miles northeast of Colby, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1152 AM CDT...tennis ball size hail was reported 10 miles north of Colby. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Thomas and southeastern Rawlins Counties. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colby, KS
County
Rawlins County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Rawlins Counties#Cdt#Expect Hail Damage#Expect Wind Damage#Severe Certainty#Ball Size Hail#Immediate Severity#Target Area#Roofs#Trees#Siding#Vehicles#Outdoors#Impact#Windows#Rawlins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.