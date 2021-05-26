Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rawlins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN THOMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS COUNTIES At 1217 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Gem, or 13 miles northeast of Colby, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1152 AM CDT...tennis ball size hail was reported 10 miles north of Colby. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Thomas and southeastern Rawlins Counties. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH