Philippine investigators have lodged criminal complaints against a former executive of collapsed German payments firm Wirecard and others for alleged bank fraud and cybercrime offences, the justice secretary said Monday. The National Bureau of Investigation lodged complaints on May 31 against the company's former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek, as well as a Manila lawyer and bank employees, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told AFP. State prosecutors were conducting a preliminary investigation, he said, which would determine if charges would be filed.