Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Quit for No Tobacco Day on May 31

thewakullanews.com
 2021-05-26

If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please contact us at 877-401-6408.

www.thewakullanews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Industrycstoredecisions.com

Shaping the Tobacco Back Bar

(NAG) webinar titled “The Future of Tobacco: Reshaping the back bar amidst legislative threats and PMTA,” Grier Bailey, executive director of the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association, shared key advocacy goals and considerations for convenience store retailers. “We have to protect — to the degree that we can — our...
HealthThe State-Journal

Letter: Menthol, flavored tobacco should be banned

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to ban menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products, including cigars and smokeless tobacco products. Menthol cigarettes have a minty taste and cool the throat, but they are more addictive than non-menthol cigarettes. They also have the same health effects as non-menthol cigarettes.
PoliticsYankton Daily Press

Free Resources Help Nebraskans Quit Tobacco

LINCOLN, Neb. — Quitting tobacco is not easy, but with the help of the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline, finding the right tools can be. By calling the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline, callers gain access to a variety of resources to help them on their quitting journey — and because 1-800-QUIT-NOW is available 24/7, Nebraskans can reach out when and where it works for them. Currently, all eligible callers can receive up to a four-week supply of quit-smoking medication (gum, patch or lozenges) mailed directly to their home. This additional two week supply of quit-smoking medication is available through June 30, 2021, or while supplies last.
Healthcstoredecisions.com

Why Are Some Smokers Switching to Smokeless Tobacco?

For generations, cigarettes benefited from the textbook definition of brand loyalty. Smokers rarely switched from one brand to another once they landed on a product they preferred. The smokeless tobacco segment also enjoyed a similar level of customer consistency. What’s more, smokers and smokeless tobacco users traditionally represented two distinct customer demographics.
PoliticsStillwater News-Press

LIVE WELL: Go tobacco-free this Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), encourages fathers to take the first step towards a healthier life for themselves and their families by quitting tobacco. The Helpline’s FREE resources are proven to increase your chances of quitting tobacco — and remaining tobacco free.
Lake County, FLsltablet.com

Join The Tobacco Free Florida Program

The Florida Department of Health’s Tobacco Free Florida program in Lake County would like to educate employers on the importance of adopting a Tobacco/Smokefree Grounds Policy including Electronic Vapor Products (EVP) – also known as electronic cigarettes or personal vaping devices. “It’s hard enough to quit smoking without having to...
IndustryMinnesota Daily

Doty: Big Tobacco’s bait and switch

Vaping devices and other nicotine products have been received with mixed feelings since their introduction in the United States in 2006. Many claim they are a safe alternative to cigarettes and can thus aid smoking cessation, while others see their dangerous chemicals and a potential inverse effect in which these devices could be a gateway to get non-smokers (especially young first-timers and “social smokers”) to try electronic cigarettes’ infamous cousin.
EconomyTax Foundation

Banning Tobacco Flavors Could Prove Costly for D.C.

The Flavored Tobacco Product Prohibition Amendment Act of 2021 (B24-0020) under consideration by the D.C. City Council would, as the name suggests, ban all flavored tobacco product sales in the District. That means banning the majority of cigarettes being sold, since more than 50 percent of the market is menthol flavored, which could have a significant impact on tobacco excise tax collections. The bill is scheduled for a hearing before the full Council this week.
intpolicydigest.org

How to Combat Tobacco Usage in India

While cigarettes constitute a source of considerable revenue for the Indian government, it is also crucial to reduce the consumption of these “sin goods” preferably through increased taxation. On similar lines, the finance minister of India, while presenting the 2020-2021 budget, suggested an upsurge in the excise duty charged on cigarettes by raising the national calamity contingency duty levied on them. However, in a surprising move, no such action was taken in the 2021-2022 budget.
Industrycspdailynews.com

The Evolution of the Tobacco Industry: From Smoking to Vaping to Smokeless

Fifty years ago, smoking was commonplace. That's because scientists hadn’t yet learned about the harmful effects of cigarette smoke. Once scientists began to realize that tobacco smoke caused a wide range of health problems, they started pushing for an end to traditional cigarettes. This led to the adoption of the...
Healthtasmaniantimes.com

WORKSHOP – Choosing Tobacco or Health: Where to from here?

10.00 am – 4.30 pm, Friday 25 June 2021. Meeting Room, Launceston City Library, 71 Civic Square, Launceston. Accessible building – stairs and lift. Wide doors. Accessible toilets. Zoom teleconferencing will be available. The program is focussed on supply and uptake reduction, NOT cessation. Members or employees of the tobacco/vaping...
Industrygovernmentciomedia.com

The New Age of Tobacco Product Application, Review Processes

The Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products is leveraging emerging technologies to drive new efficiencies across its premarket review process, the center’s Office of Science Director Matt Holman said during an FDA meeting last week. “These efforts include improving our information technology systems, engaging with stakeholders, significantly increasing...
Columbia Heights, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Columbia Heights bans in-store tobacco product sampling

Come January, customers will no longer be allowed to sample tobacco products in stores in Columbia Heights. The City Council on Monday voted to prohibit the practice even though it is allowed in certain circumstances under state law. The resolution also updated city code to match state law by setting...
Industrytechnonu.com

Big Tobacco Companies Find a Way to Partial Redemption

Big Tobacco is plotting a mini addiction break. US giant Philip Morris International wants to sell its inhalation devices to deliver drugs for respiratory diseases, rather than just guilty pleasures. If sales without nicotine hit their target, that unit could be worth $ 5 billion (€ 4.2 billion). Tobacco kills...
EconomyTulsa World

Report critical of tobacco trust spending, outcomes

OKLAHOMA CITY — A recently released report found that Oklahoma’s tobacco use remains one of the worst, despite high levels of spending. The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency on Monday released its report on the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust. Voters in 2000 approved constitutional protections for how the state would...