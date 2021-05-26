Sheryl Boldt: Freedom isn’t free – just ask our Gold Star families

You’ve got one thing left to do this awesome Friday: read our latest “A Week In Our Shoes” newsletter, of course. Welcome Hollas! Sit back, relax and enjoy as we keep you up to date with all things Hollaback!. This Saturday is a day of remembrance, an Emancipation Day, celebrating African-American freedom. It’s Juneteenth! Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, but it is also a reminder of the many injustices of past and present, and the disenfranchisement Black people face. James Baldwin once said, “It is certain, in any case, that ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.” With that being said, we ALL must do our part, in order to make the world a better place for one another by fighting against anti-Black racism through education and strategic action.