Sheryl Boldt: Freedom isn’t free – just ask our Gold Star families

It's nice to be king, or in Ally's case, the queen of the house. But at the same time it's also nice to have a companion to play with, especially when the humans are away!. Meet Ally, she is our Pet Of The Week and she is currently available for adoption from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Ally is a healthy sixty pound pup that is about a year old. Ally loves the companionship of other dogs and plays well with them. Pets Fur People Executive Director Gayle Helms believes Ally would thrive in an active family setting because she's somewhat in her puppy stage still. She is a quick learner because she's already picked up on the house training thing. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Ally will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.