Randolph Nelson scholarship awarded

The recipients of the 2021 Randolph Nelson Scholarship are Desmond Greene and Treasure Porter. The recipients will receive $1,000.00 each. The Scholarship is in honor of the late Randolph Nelson who was a lifelong resident and respected member of the Wakulla County community. Although Randolph had little formal education, he was a strong supporter of self-improvement through education. Because of his support and guidance, his progeny have and continue to excel and value the pursuit of education. As a result of Randolph’s strong commitment to education, his offspring includes a retired social worker, college professor, school principal, construction engineer, and medical doctor.