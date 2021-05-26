Pearson's unveils two new Salted Nut Roll flavors: Cinnamon Churro and Spicy

Pearson's Candy, Amazon

Pearson Candy Company is releasing two new flavors of its classic Salted Nut Roll: Cinnamon Churro and Spicy.

The St. Paul-based company, which was founded 112 years ago, announced the new, limited-edition iterations Wednesday morning, describing them as "a spicy twist to an old favorite."

The peanuts, caramel and nougat are still there, of course. But the Cinnamon Churro adds "the sweet heat of red-hot cinnamon" to the original flavor profile, while the Spicy is described as "a unique Tex-Mex style savory flavor."

Pearson's said "consumer trends and preferences" led to the development of these two new flavors - and indeed, the sweet-and-spicy flavor has been growing in popularity in recent years.

The Cinnamon Churro and Spicy versions of the Salted Nut Roll are available in retail stores, and can be purchased through the company's Amazon shop.

Pearson's, which began in St. Paul in 1909, introduced the Salted Nut Roll in 1933. The company said this is the first time these spicy flavors have been used in the treat.