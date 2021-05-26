INTERVIEW: Hormel Youth Entrepreneurship Camp coming in June. More with Ronda Graff and Sharon Kircher.

(Extension submission) Walworth County 4-H is pleased to be offering a two-day 4-H Day Camp program for youth completing grades 3-8! The camp will be held at the Walworth County Fairgrounds on June 15-16 from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. each day. It will follow an “Animals around the World” theme and feature a variety of activities led by 2021 4-H Camp Counselor team members. The event is designed as a fun, local, and inexpensive way of previewing many of the beloved 4-H resident camp experiences that Walworth County 4-Hers participate in during non-COVID-19 years. During the experience, participants can expect to engage in arts and crafts activities, recreation, “water carnival,” air rifle target practice, nature science and exploration, and drama. There will also be plenty of camp songs, a bit of dancing, a campfire program, a friendly “land games” competition, and more. Check-in will run from 8:00-8:30 a.m. daily and check-out will be held from 7-7:15 p.m. nightly. 4-H membership is not required for day camp participation.