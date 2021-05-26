INTERVIEW: Hormel Youth Entrepreneurship Camp coming in June. More with Ronda Graff and Sharon Kircher.

The Sycamore Youth Center, 301 N. Fourth St., will be launching the Sycamore Summer Strings Camp that will meet June 8 through Aug. 7. The camp will assist students who are a part of area strings programs to improve their skills during the summer as they prepare for school in the fall. The program also will cater to students who are not a part of any area school string orchestra programs (home schoolers, etc.) who wish to take lessons and play with other students in an orchestra setting. The program is for students ages 10-18, and lessons are free of charge. There will be a beginners group and an intermediate group. Individual auditions to determine placement within each group will be conducted June 1-4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sycamore Youth Center. Call (740) 278-3686 to schedule an appointment. The program is led by Hannan Mergen, left, and Celia Mergen of Wintersville who have 13 years’ experience playing numerous stringed instruments and also were winners of the 2018 Valley’s Got Talent competition in the group category. Hannah also won again in 2020. The duo plays all over the valley at churches and other events on a weekly basis. They also have been providing individual lessons for years. The assistant director of the group is musician Pamela Bauman of Wintersville. The summer camp will conclude with an orchestra concert at the Sycamore Youth Center at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7.