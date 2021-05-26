Cancel
Violent Crimes

New Hampshire police issue arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson for simple assault

Cover picture for the articleThe Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire has issued an arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson over two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault. According to a Facebook post by the Gilford PD, the warrant stems from an alleged incident that took place during Manson’s 2019 show at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion involving a videographer who was filming the rocker, born Brian Warner, in the “stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred.”

