New Hampshire police issue arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson for simple assault
The Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire has issued an arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson over two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault. According to a Facebook post by the Gilford PD, the warrant stems from an alleged incident that took place during Manson’s 2019 show at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion involving a videographer who was filming the rocker, born Brian Warner, in the “stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred.”www.98online.com