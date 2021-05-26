Cancel
Theater & Dance

Phish’s Trey Anastasio playing first full-capacity Beacon Theatre shows since COVID

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother NYC venue has announced its return from COVID shutdown. Beacon Theatre will open its doors at full capacity for the first time in 15 months on June 22 and 23, 2021, for two nights of shows with Phish's Trey Anastasio. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 12 PM ET, and all attendees age 16 and older will need to provide proof of COVID vaccination to enter. On the venue's FAQ page, they write:

Trey Anastasio
