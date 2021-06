Your pickup truck is a little bit of you that just happens to sit in the driveway. You may want to customize your truck, to make it truly yours. To make it a little quicker, to sound a little better, and to be just that right amount of extra special. A great way to turn your Ford F-150 into your F-150 is with an exhaust upgrade. Release extra sound, from mild to wild, add more appealing exhaust tips, or just move the outlet from the bumper to somewhere a little bit more sporty.