Watch Dan Reynolds record original vocal tracks for Imagine Dragons’ “Believer”

Parents, mothers in this instance, will usually have a tendency to protect their children from what they perceive as a bad decision and will endeavor to teach their kids to follow the type of path that will lead them to success and to a happy, fulfilling life, but there are times when it can’t be helped when a parent has to simply support even if they worry about their child. When it comes to musicians and their mothers, Dave Grohl’s mother, Virginia, and many others know quite a bit about this subject, and they know the uncertainty and the fear that went into the decision to support their kids when it was announced that their child wanted to become a musician. This six-part series kicks off first with Grohl and Dan Reynolds, the frontman of the band known as Imagine Dragons. Learning about Dan’s upbringing was more than a little interesting since those that watched the episode on Paramount+ will have learned that Dan grew up in a Mormon household and was 1 of 9 kids, which is a pretty big family no matter who you are. The tour of his home and the fact that the basement was where he and his siblings all grew up learning how to be musically-inclined was pretty fun to hear about, though one has to kind of grin at the idea that kids who play the piano are thought to be more intelligent. They’re more skilled and have a useful and enviable skill set, there’s no doubt about that. But by the time he was a pre-teen apparently Dan knew that he wanted a career in music, which is amazing since a lot of us can probably admit that we didn’t really know what we wanted to do during our high school years, much less when we were younger. But according to his parents and siblings, Dan was hooked on music and didn’t want to do anything else.