Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche 6/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Vegas Golden Knights will play the second game with the Colorado Avalanche at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 10:00 PM EDT. The Golden Knights won the first round of the playoffs against the Minnesota Wild but Vegas was defeated in the first meeting with Colorado and ended with an ugly 1-7. William Karlsson made the only goal in the 2nd period of the game. Vegas ranks 1st in the West Division standings with a record of 40-14-2.