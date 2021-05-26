Cancel
Pasadena COVID-19 Test Manufacturer to Open Manufacturing Plant in Wales

By STAFF REPORT
pasadenanow.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe world’s largest manufacturer of rapid antigen tests for COVID-19, based in Pasadena, is about to get even bigger as the company announced plans Wednesday for its first plant in the United Kingdom, with more to follow. Innova Medical Group plans to construct a new manufacturing facility in South Wales...

www.pasadenanow.com
