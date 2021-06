Tonight on ABC The Good Doctor season 4 episode 18 is going to air, and that brings with it opportunities to see a number of interesting things. So what’s at the top of the list for us? Think along the lines of seeing Shaun and Lea going on a camping trip together. The purpose of this is rather simple: It’s an opportunity for the two of them to get away from the world and reconnect for a little bit. Just think about what they’ve gone through as of late: They lost their baby and through that, they are still trying to deal with their grief.