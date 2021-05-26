ToolBelt secures $2.5 million in a Series Seed 2 round
ToolBelt, Inc., a construction technology company, recently announced in a news release it has raised $2.5 million in a Series Seed 2 round led by HR Tech Investments LLC, a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd., and an affiliate of Indeed. Also participating in the round was Saint-Gobain, one of the world’s largest building materials companies and manufacturer of innovative material solutions, as well as Elevate Capital and Cascade Seed Fund.www.vbjusa.com