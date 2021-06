The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their home games at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo on Tuesday, June 1st when they host the Miami Marlins. Fans in Western New York are very excited about the Blue Jays coming back to Buffalo, since fans will actually be allowed in the stands (as opposed to last year) and that showed last week, when tickets to the first three series of games went on sale last week and were gone within a matter of hours!