Minneapolis, MN

More Twin Cities breweries offer free beer with COVID vaccine

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 8 days ago
Pixabay

When Lake Monster Brewing offered a free COVID vaccine with a bonus free beer at its brewery earlier this month, nearly 150 people showed up to get vaccinated, organizer and ER physician Dr. Kelsey Echols told Bring Me The News.

Now, two more Twin Cities breweries are helping to replicate that effort with upcoming events.

56 Brewing in Minneapolis will host a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 28. Anyone interested can sign up for a time slot here.

And Clockwerks Brewing, also in Minneapolis, will do the same Saturday, May 29, from 12-5 p.m., during the day's Twins game. Sign-ups for "A Poke and a Pilsner" are available here.

At both events, anyone who comes in to get the vaccine will also get a free pint, said Dr. Jena Wirt, an ICU physician and one of the organizers of the pop-up clinics.

The vaccines are through St. Paul Corner Drug, and because they're the Johnson & Johnson version, it's one-and-done. No follow-up appointment needed.

While the organizers ask participants to bring an ID and insurance card, those items are not required. Citizenship is also not required.

Through May 23, the state reported that 2,871,544 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That's 52% of Minnesota's total population.

Update: It's been brought to our attention that Back Channel Brewing in Spring Park, Minnesota, is hosting a similar event from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, May 29. Sign-ups are here. It's being done in partnership with Spring Park Pharmacy.

Like the other events it's a one-dose J&J shot with a free beer available - "get your stab and we'll throw a free beer on your tab!" the brewery says.

