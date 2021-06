We’ll get to Sam Neill and his cute little hats in a minute, but first: Does this trailer for Apple TV’s new sci-fi drama really and truly end with a Jurassic Park reference? “Hold on to your humanity” isn’t as catchy as “hold on to your butts,” but we might as well give this trailer for Invasion points for trying. To bring it back around to Sam Neill, it just feels redundant—like yes, we know about Jurassic Park, and yes of course we noticed that this hat does in fact bear a striking similarity to that iconic Sam Neill look of yesteryear.