It was comforting to read Alan Cukla's letter regarding Sherman Hospital's decision to discontinue their valet services I'm one of the of many patients who need this vital service. I actually believe that the hospitals have forgotten who pays their salaries. It's my insurance company. I pay them a sizable sum for their service, but if we cannot get a ride, a cancellation happens. Not only for the hospital, but the doctors also lose their income. All lose. No warnings, no alternatives, no consideration for the patients. Add my name to the list of angry patients.