Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eatontown, NJ

Brian Fallon doing two 3-night runs in NJ (one outdoors, one at Crossroads) & playing other dates

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger/songwriter and The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon is gearing up to get back on the road, including two three-night runs in his home state of NJ this year. First up is the outdoor, socially-distanced summertime 'Concerts on the Green' series at Eatontown, NJ's Suneagles Golf Club on June 2, 3 & 4 (tickets), and then before the year wraps up, he'll hit the intimate Crossroads on December 16, 17 & 18 (tickets).

www.brooklynvegan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eatontown, NJ
Entertainment
State
California State
City
Eatontown, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossroads#Gaslight Anthem#Suneagles Golf Club#Ohana Fest#Nj#Concerts#Tickets#Singer Songwriter#Outdoors#Green#Home#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Eatontown, NJJamBase

Lettuce Announces July 2021 Concerts In New Jersey

In July Funk stalwarts Lettuce will play their first shows in the Northeast since the pandemic began. The sextet confirmed a pair of socially distanced outdoor concerts at Suneagles Golf Club in Eatontown, New Jersey July 11 – 12. The performances come as part of the Count Basie Center’s “Concerts...