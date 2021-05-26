Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Revered Agency Founder Ami Hasan Has Died at Age 65

By Stephen Lepitak
AdWeek
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning chairman and co-founder of Finland’s Hasan & Partners Ami Hasahn, described as “one of the great patrons of creativity,” has died after an extended illness, his agency has announced. He was 65 years old.

www.adweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Hasan Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Finland
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicNME

LISS’ Søren Holm has died at the age of 25

Søren Holm, the lead singer of the Danish indie-pop band LISS, has died at the age of 25. The band confirmed his passing in a statement today (May 27), but no cause of death was given. “It’s with broken hearts that we have to let you know that our dearest...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Czech Conductor Martin Turnovsky has Died, Age 92

A graduate of the Prague Music Academy, Turnovsky made his debut with the Prague Symphony Orchestra after graduating from the city's Academy. He won the Besancon International Conducting Competition in 1958, which enabled him to become the permanent conductor of the Bruno National Philharmonic Orchestra. After settling in Vienna, he...
Entertainmenttheviolinchannel.com

British Conductor Malcolm Goldring has Died, Age 72

A graduate of the Royal College of Music and Durham University, Goldring conducted major British orchestras including the BBC Philharmonic, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, the English Symphony Orchestra, the Philharmonia Orchestra, and Orchestra of the Swan. On top of his career as a conductor, he was also the Music Director...
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Director and photographer Eva Sereny dies aged 86

Bafta-winning director and film photographer Eva Sereny has died at the age of 86, it has been announced. The filmmaker, who was born to Hungarian parents and raised in England, was best known for her famous on-set photographs from movies such as Raiders Of The Lost Ark, Last Tango In Paris, Death In Venice and The Great Gatsby.
EntertainmentDezeen

Graphic designer Ken Garland dies aged 92

Ken Garland, the graphic designer best known for redesigning CND's peace symbol, has passed away at the age of 92. The news of the British designer's death was reported on Twitter. "Sad news," tweeted Adrian Shaughnessy, who is the author of a book about Garland's work, Structure and Substance. "Ken...
Skin CarePopSugar

Tower 28 Beauty Is Founder Amy Liu's "Love Letter to Los Angeles"

Having dealt with eczema her whole life, Amy Liu couldn't find great products for sensitive skin that still looked cute on her vanity. That's what led to her decision to create Tower 28 Beauty. "I was trying to make products that were accessible to a wider range of people and also to show a part of LA, which is a huge melting pot," Liu said. "In some ways, Tower 28 is my love letter to LA. I love Los Angeles. I've lived here for so long and it's my hometown, but I wanted to show it in in a more true way."
LotteryPosted by
The Independent

One of Britain’s youngest lottery winners dies suddenly aged 23

One of Britain’s youngest ever National Lottery winners has died suddenly aged 23.Callum Fitzpatrick of Ballymartin, County Down in Northern Ireland, was just 16 years old when he won the £390,000 prize in October 2014.At the time of his win, he had been working at his parents’ grocery shop while studying for his A-levels. He went on to study for a degree in civil engineering at Ulster University.He died last Tuesday, according to his local football team Ballymartin GAC. His funeral was held in Massforth, Kilkeel, on Friday. The cause of his death has not been made public.His family have reporetedly asked...
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Gavin MacLeod dies aged 90 following illness

Gavin MacLeod has passed away. The 90-year-old actor, who was best known for starring on ABC's 'The Love Boat' as Captain Merrill Stubing and 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show', has sadly died after suffering from ill health in recent months.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Gavin MacLeod dies aged 90 following illness

Gavin MacLeod has passed away. The 90-year-old actor, who was best known for starring on ABC's 'The Love Boat' as Captain Merrill Stubing and 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show', has sadly died after suffering from ill health in recent months.