Revered Agency Founder Ami Hasan Has Died at Age 65

One of Britain’s youngest ever National Lottery winners has died suddenly aged 23.Callum Fitzpatrick of Ballymartin, County Down in Northern Ireland, was just 16 years old when he won the £390,000 prize in October 2014.At the time of his win, he had been working at his parents’ grocery shop while studying for his A-levels. He went on to study for a degree in civil engineering at Ulster University.He died last Tuesday, according to his local football team Ballymartin GAC. His funeral was held in Massforth, Kilkeel, on Friday. The cause of his death has not been made public.His family have reporetedly asked...