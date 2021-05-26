Evil Dead Sequel Coming To HBO Max With Sam Raimi And Bruce Campbell Producing

The Necronomicon is set to return via the upcoming entry in the bloody, groovy franchise in Evil Dead Rise, and the original creator of the first film, Sam Raimi, will also be returning for the new movie that will be sure to be packed to bursting with horror and gore, in the tradition of the films that came before it. The sequel is being directed and written by Lee Cronin, an Irish filmmaker who was perhaps most well known for his previous horror entries in The Hole In The Ground and Minutes Past Midnight, and will star Alyssa Sutherland and Lilly Sullivan as two siblings facing the demonic forces of the Book of the Dead.