Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Evil Dead Sequel Coming To HBO Max With Sam Raimi And Bruce Campbell Producing

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Necronomicon is set to return via the upcoming entry in the bloody, groovy franchise in Evil Dead Rise, and the original creator of the first film, Sam Raimi, will also be returning for the new movie that will be sure to be packed to bursting with horror and gore, in the tradition of the films that came before it. The sequel is being directed and written by Lee Cronin, an Irish filmmaker who was perhaps most well known for his previous horror entries in The Hole In The Ground and Minutes Past Midnight, and will star Alyssa Sutherland and Lilly Sullivan as two siblings facing the demonic forces of the Book of the Dead.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Sutherland
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
Sam Raimi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Evil Dead#Evil Dead Movies#First Evil#Film Producer#Film Star#Horror Films#Hbo#Necronomicon#Irish#Deadites#Evil Forces#Creator#Executive Producer#Book#Legacy#Twitter Evcomedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Anime
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man 4 Would Be Celebrating A 10 Year Anniversary Today

Today would mark the ten-year anniversary of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 releasing in theaters - if the movie hadn't fallen apart in the production process. By now the story of Spider-Man 4's fall is infamous - but for those who don't know, here's a recap of that bit of comic book history: After Spider-Man 3 hits theaters in 2007, Sony immediately went to work on developing Spider-Man 4 in 2008, for release in 2011, with rumors stating plans for Spider-Man 5 (and possibly a whole second trilogy) were also in the wings (those production plans have since been refuted by Raimi). Zodiac writer James Vanderbilt was handling the script, and Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and the other trilogy actors were coming back - with some exciting new additions, as well.
MoviesMovieWeb

Sam Raimi's Canceled Spider-Man 4 Trends on What Would Be Its 10th Anniversary

Today would be the tenth anniversary of Sam Raimi's Spider-man 4 if the sequel was released when it was first announced. In a tweet posted by Sony Pictures in 2009, the movie was given a release date of May 6, 2011. Ultimately, the movie was scrapped before filming could begin, and fans have spent the past decade wondering what could have been if Tobey Maguire had one last adventure.
MoviesMovieWeb

How Spider-Man 4 Cancellation Paved the Way for Peter Parker's MCU Future

In today's edition of "what if?" alternate superhero history, we look back at what could have been as Sam Raimi's Spider-man 4 would have hit theaters exactly a decade ago. Following the financial success of Spider-Man 3, the plan was to have Raimi direct another installment with Tobey Maguire reprising his role as Peter Parker once more. That didn't happen.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Calls Back To Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage featured a surprising reference to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man. The first trailer and poster for Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finally arrived online ahead of the sequel’s September release date, and fans immediately spotted a few sneaky references to Spider-Man in the footage. And although the focus here was on Woody Harrelson’s debut as Carnage, there was an obvious Easter egg which called back to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from the early 2000s in a very specific way.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Franchise Has A Sad Anniversary Today And Fans Are Still Bummed Out

The Spider-Man franchise, more than most any other superhero series, has a decent amount of “what could have been” projects. Andrew Garfield was promised two sequels to his The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but they never materialized. Writer-director Drew Goddard workshopped a Sinister Six movie that didn’t get off the ground. And on this day 10 years ago, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 was originally intended to hit theaters… only, it never did, and Spider-Man fans remain pretty bummed about it.
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom 2 Is Hiding an Avengers Easter Egg and Nod to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

Eagle-eyed viewers have already spotted not one, but two exciting teases in one split-second scene from the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer, hinting at both Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and the Avengers in one fell swoop. The recent footage may only be a couple of minutes long, but it is already so chock-full of Easter eggs and teases that fans do not know what to do with themselves. Other than head to the internet to speculate and celebrate, of course.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS: 8 Huge Rumors You Need To Know About - SPOILERS

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released in theaters on March 22, 2022, and it's fair to say that the sequel can't get here soon enough. The movie is set to put Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch front and centre, while also taking the Sorcerer Supreme on a trip through the Marvel Multiverse...we think. Very little has been revealed about what Marvel Studios and Sam Raimi has planned, but there have been some huge rumours doing the rounds online ever since cameras started rolling.
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom 2 Is Set in Its Own World But Has Links to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

A Spider-Man Easter egg in the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer has had some Marvel fans suspecting a crossover, but director Andy Serkis says this isn't the case. In the new trailer, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) can be seen reading the Daily Bugle, the newspaper Peter Parker works for as a photographer. The logo is remarkably similar to the stylings the paper had in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, and naturally, many were speculating over what this could mean.
Las Vegas, NVDecider

Is ‘Army of the Dead’ a Sequel to ‘Dawn of the Dead’?

Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder‘s new Netflix movie about an epic heist in the middle of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas. The film stars Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, and more as a team of zombie-killing badasses who are hired to retrieve money locked away in a safe in the now-abandoned city of Las Vegas. Army of the Dead is just the beginning of what Netflix clearly hopes will be a lucrative franchise—a prequel film centered on Matthias Schweighöfer’s character Ludwig Dieter has already been filmed, and an anime-style-spinoff series is in the works.
TV Seriesmanofmany.com

A New Batman Animated Series from J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves is Coming to HBO Max

Two of Hollywood’s biggest names are teaming up to tackle the Dark Knight. Superstar filmmakers J.J. Abrams (Cloverfield, Star Wars) and Matt Reeves (The Batman), along with DC animated universe veteran Bruce Timm are set to lead a new Batman animated series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network. With the powerhouse team on hand to steer the ship, Batman: Caped Crusader is being billed as a “reimagining of the Batman mythology”.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Sam Raimi, Robert Tapert, and Bruce Campbell Reunite for EVIL DEAD RISE

Sam Raimi, Robert Tapert and Bruce Campbell – the acclaimed filmmaking team behind the iconic Evil Dead franchise – will reunite with horror house New Line Cinema nearly 40 years after the Studio’s landmark release of their seminal shocker for the highly anticipated next chapter in the saga, EVIL DEAD RISE, for HBO Max.
MoviesTor.com

A New Evil Dead Film Is Coming to HBO Max

A new Evil Dead film is coming… to HBO Max. According to The Hollywood Reporter, New Line Cinema is producing a new installment of the horror franchise, Evil Dead Rise, with original star Bruce Campbell and director Sam Raimi onboard as executive producers, and Lee Cronin tapped to direct. The...