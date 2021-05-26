Cancel
Tom Brady trolls Aaron Rodgers, savages the Packers with golf meme

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 7 days ago
Tom Brady, Twitter

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Shailene Woodley, Miles Teller – this story has it all!

But most importantly, it has ripping on the Packers.

Is writing about Tom Brady mocking Aaron Rodgers a little bit SEO-chasing of us? Sure. But when it involves slamming the Packers, we're good with it.

It was announced Tuesday that the six-time Super Bowl winner Brady will be teaming up with the newly-crowned USPGA Champion Phil Mickelson to take on the desperately-trying-to-leave-the-Green-Bay-Packers Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in "The Match," a charitable golf event in Montana on July 6.

After news of the matchup broke, Brady (or, more likely, a member of his social media team) were on Twitter engaging in some good-nature mockery of his fellow quarterback.

But in the process, he also managed a pretty outstanding dig at the Green Bay Packers, relating to the team's decision to kick a field goal with 2:09 left while down a touchdown to Brady's Bucs in this year's NFC Championship.

Brady also managed to mock DeChambeau in the process, using the meme template based upon golfer Brooks Koepka's less than flattering reaction to DeChambeau walking by as he gave an interview after Sunday's USPGA Championship.

Brady/his team weren't done either, prompting an apology later from Koepka himself:

Rodgers has been the talk of feverish speculation in the NFL offseason as it's emerged he wants to leave the Packers, with reports suggesting he's angling for the team to trade him.

Don't feel too bad for him though, he's been spending this past week in Hawaii with fiancee Shailene Woodley, actor Miles Teller, and Teller's wife Keleigh Sperry.

