Invicta FC made its AXS TV debut last night with a pair of title fights, both of which went the distance and delivered plenty of entertainment. In the main event Mexico’s Karina Rodriguez came on strong in the championship rounds to out work and out pace the powerful Daiana Torquato and clinch the vacant Invicta FC flyweight title. In the co-main event Alisha Zappitella defended her Invicta FC atomweight crown—which she won with a Van Flue Choke at Invicta FC 42—with a razor thing decision over Jessica Delboni.