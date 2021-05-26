Meet Tom Lango, a 2021 CFO of the Year honoree

The Addessi Financial Partners team is proud to announce its founder and managing partner, Michael V. Addessi, has been named as a Forbes Best in State Advisor for 2021. Every year, nominations from across the country are accepted by an independent research firm based on a strict, pre-established set of requirements. Hundreds of thousands of potential nominees are quickly narrowed to approximately 30,000 advisors. Extensive quantitative and qualitative data is then used to compile the list of approximately 5,000 across our 50 states. Michael was selected as one of the top 375 wealth advisors representing the state of Florida. This accomplishment was a culmination of Michael’s leadership, our team’s dedication, and the wonderful families we serve. Our firm’s heritage dates back to 1983 when Michael initially established the firm as a tax and accounting practice while working full-time as an auditor for Lockheed Martin. Eventually, Michael and his wife Wendy made the leap in 1990 to allow him to concentrate his efforts exclusively on building the tax and accounting business. Wendy continued her work in the medical field while remaining an integral asset to the family’s growing firm. They were determined to see their vision through. Michael soon recognized the need for more comprehensive services and began building a firm consisting of a consortium of experts under “one roof.” Today the firm is home to a unique trusted advisory network where clients are afforded a coordinated planning experience. The warm and receptive atmosphere is evident at every interaction our clients have with our associates. Our team remains committed to providing the guidance and support clients need to achieve their unique financial goals. We are grateful for the trust our clients and their families place in us. We extend our congratulations to Michael and our team on achieving this prestigious recognition for his decades of hard work. We look forward to the future and continuing the values on which the firm was built. As part of our customized wealth management process, we offer investment services, retirement planning, estate design, business planning, risk management, as well as tax preparation services. Our team welcomes a conversation with you and your family. Feel free to contact our office at 16524 Pointe Village Drive, Suite 200 Lutz, FL 33558 phone: (813) 948-1343 or email us at info@addessifinancial.com with any question you may have.