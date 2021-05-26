Cancel
Business

Meet Tom Lango, a 2021 CFO of the Year honoree

By Pam Huff
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Lango is CFO of Greenway Health and a 2021 CFO of the Year honoree. Help us honor the top financial executives who help grow their companies and play an active role in this region's economy. Join TBBJ virtually in celebrating this years honorees!

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

BusinessSFGate

Paul R. Garrett Joins ReferWell as Vice President of Health Plan Sales

New role helps payers identify quality and risk adjustment solutions. ReferWell, a fast-growing health technology company providing quality and risk adjustment solutions for payers, today announced that industry veteran Paul R. Garrett has joined the company in a new role focused on helping Medicare Advantage, Dual-Eligible and ACA plans find solutions that drive CMS reimbursements by improving member experience, raising Star ratings and enhancing risk adjustment practices.
EconomyPosted by
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Addessi Financial Partners Founder Named Forbes Best in State Advisor

The Addessi Financial Partners team is proud to announce its founder and managing partner, Michael V. Addessi, has been named as a Forbes Best in State Advisor for 2021. Every year, nominations from across the country are accepted by an independent research firm based on a strict, pre-established set of requirements. Hundreds of thousands of potential nominees are quickly narrowed to approximately 30,000 advisors. Extensive quantitative and qualitative data is then used to compile the list of approximately 5,000 across our 50 states. Michael was selected as one of the top 375 wealth advisors representing the state of Florida. This accomplishment was a culmination of Michael’s leadership, our team’s dedication, and the wonderful families we serve. Our firm’s heritage dates back to 1983 when Michael initially established the firm as a tax and accounting practice while working full-time as an auditor for Lockheed Martin. Eventually, Michael and his wife Wendy made the leap in 1990 to allow him to concentrate his efforts exclusively on building the tax and accounting business. Wendy continued her work in the medical field while remaining an integral asset to the family’s growing firm. They were determined to see their vision through. Michael soon recognized the need for more comprehensive services and began building a firm consisting of a consortium of experts under “one roof.” Today the firm is home to a unique trusted advisory network where clients are afforded a coordinated planning experience. The warm and receptive atmosphere is evident at every interaction our clients have with our associates. Our team remains committed to providing the guidance and support clients need to achieve their unique financial goals. We are grateful for the trust our clients and their families place in us. We extend our congratulations to Michael and our team on achieving this prestigious recognition for his decades of hard work. We look forward to the future and continuing the values on which the firm was built. As part of our customized wealth management process, we offer investment services, retirement planning, estate design, business planning, risk management, as well as tax preparation services. Our team welcomes a conversation with you and your family. Feel free to contact our office at 16524 Pointe Village Drive, Suite 200 Lutz, FL 33558 phone: (813) 948-1343 or email us at info@addessifinancial.com with any question you may have.
Businessaithority.com

ChoiceOne Bank Announces Succession Plan for CFO Tom Lampen

The Board of Directors of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., the parent company of ChoiceOne Bank, today announced that Tom Lampen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has notified the organization of his intention to retire effective on or about December 31, 2021. Upon his retirement, Senior Vice President, Adom J. Greenland, is expected to be named Chief Financial Officer.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

CFO of the Year: Nicole Stokes has been responsible for 12 acquisitions by Ameris Bank

Veteran financial executive Nicole Stokes has been with Ameris Bank since December 2010, helping lead its growth in assets, footprint and human capital. As executive vice president and chief financial officer at Ameris Bank and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB), Stokes is responsible for a staff of 30 across seven business units, including treasurer, enterprise data, finance and accounting risk management, financial management, lines of business accounting, core accounting and specialty accounting. She oversees financials for 46 reporting units, 25 banking markets and six national lines of business.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa fintech startup accepted to prestigious 1871 accelerator program

Leah Del Percio and Tara Faquir had been planning for over a year to launch their company in summer 2020. Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit. "There was this constant conversation, which is one good thing that's come out of Covid — that people are talking about their estate plans more," Faquir said. "As terrible as Covid is, and was, it shed some light on some very important topics."
Economymckinneyonline.com

Year-End Planning and Strategy with a Virtual CFO

This past year has been one for the books! We’ve been through some uncharted waters and many are still weathering the storm. Today we are going to put the chaos of this year to the side for a few moments as we discuss how to execute some year-end planning and strategy with a virtual CFO. Right now is the perfect time of year to start planning so you can get a leg up on things because the new year will be here before you know it.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

HeidelbergCement CFO Naeger to retire after 17 years

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement, the world’s second-largest cement maker, said on Thursday finance chief Lorenz Naeger would retire after 17 years and be replaced by Rene Aldach, effective from September. “During his term of office, HeidelbergCement’s revenue and profit almost tripled and free cash flow nearly quadrupled,” Supervisory Board Chairman...
BusinessVirginia Business

SAIC to acquire Arlington-based tech contractor

Fortune 500 federal contractor will purchase Halfaker and Associates. Reston-based Fortune 500 government contractor Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Arlington-based Halfaker and Associates LLC, a technology solutions provider to the federal government’s health, intelligence, defense and security sectors. Financial terms of the...
MarketsPosted by
FootwearNews

Why 2021 Is the Year of the CFO

In 2021, the CFO role is more important than ever. In the early months of the global health crisis, many companies leaned on their finance heads to make tough and sometimes painful decisions to protect their businesses. Some took steps to safeguard liquidity, tap lines of credit and look at opportunities to raise capital. In other cases, they were forced to seek relief on debt covenants, slash executive pay and implement layoffs, as well as freeze spending in certain departments as part of cost-containment strategies to ensure survival.
Indiana Statebeckershospitalreview.com

CFO to retire after 36 years with Indiana health system

Mary Ann Shacklett, senior vice president of finance and CFO, is retiring after a 36-year career with the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, parent company to Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System, the four-hospital health system said May 27. Her retirement is effective July 9. During her tenure, Ms. Shacklett served...