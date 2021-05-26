Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Chevron investors back proposal for more emissions cuts

marketscreener.com
 9 days ago

May 26 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp shareholders on Wednesday voted in favor of a proposal to cut emissions generated by the use of the company's products, a move that underscores growing investor push at energy companies to reduce their carbon footprint. Shareholders voted 61% in favor of the proposal to...

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Oil Companies#Oil And Gas#Investors#Carbon Emissions#Global Emissions#Reuters#Scope 3#Exxon Mobil Corp#Dutch#European#Shell#Chevron Shareholders#Chevron Corp Shareholders#Proposal#Investor Push#Investor Pressure#Energy Companies#Carbon Footprint#Global Climate Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Is Selling Assets Useless for Cutting GHG Emissions?

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) Major oil and gas companies face mounting pressure from shareholders to cut emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) from their refineries and other facilities. A relatively simple approach to address concerns about emissions is to sell assets. Although whittling down a company’s portfolio may burnish the individual firm’s environmental profile, is the overall environmental value of such an action plan essentially nil? One of Rigzone’s regular prognosticators examines the question in this week’s review of oil and gas market hits and misses. Read on for his and other insights.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

What do the Dutch court ruling on Shell and shareholder moves at Chevron and Exxon mean for oil giants in the era of climate action?

On May 26, three of the largest oil companies in the world were given the same message on the same day – reduce carbon emissions much more, and much more quickly, to combat climate change, or prepare to be compelled to do so. The sequel to this blunt message will likely be intensifying pressures for significantly more ambitious climate actions by the fossil fuel industry in corporate board rooms and in legal court rooms worldwide.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Chevron CEO Signals He’s Open to Selling Canada Oil Sands Stake

(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) would consider selling its 20% stake in a Canadian oil sands mine as its faces investor pressure to do more to curb emissions and fight climate change. The oil producer’s stake in Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ) Resources Ltd.’s Athabasca oil sands project generates “pretty good cash...
Energy Industrytrefis.com

Banking On Renewables? Pick BP Stock Over Exxon

In a historic move, Engine No.1, an activist investor group, won two seats on Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE: XOM) board. Considering a paradigm shift at other major oil companies including, BP (NYSE: BP) and Royal Dutch Shell toward the renewable energy business, Exxon’s focus on oil has been a concern for investors. Notably, the company projects its operating cash flow to increase from $30 billion in 2021 to around $35 billion in 2025, assisted by new upstream investments and recovering benchmark prices. Interestingly, the company is focused on atmospheric carbon capture instead of expanding its renewable energy portfolio. While investor returns from conventional oil and renewables depend on government policies and market factors, Trefis highlights the key differences in the long-term strategy of Exxon Mobil and BP in this article. Our interactive dashboard, Buy Or Fear Exxon Mobil Stock, depicts historical stock price, revenues, and earnings of Exxon Mobil.
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Chevron open to sale of Canadian oil sands stake to meet green goals

CALGARY (Bloomberg) – Chevron CEO Mike Wirth signaled he would consider selling its 20% stake in a Canadian oil sands mine as its faces investor pressure to do more to curb emissions and fight climate change. The oil producer’s stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s Athabasca oil sands project generates...
Baton Rouge, LAStreetInsider.com

Engine No. 1 extends gains with a third seat on Exxon board

(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders elected a third director nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the oil company's board, the company said on Wednesday, extending the firm's upset victory at one of America's top energy corporations. The election was a shock to an energy industry struggling to address...
Philadelphia, PApgworks.com

PGW ANNOUNCES ADVANCED EFFORTS TO CUT METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2050

PHILADELPHIA (June 3, 2021) – Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) has released their latest action plan to reduce methane emissions by 80 percent by 2050. PGW’s Methane Reduction Program will meet these accelerated targets by modernizing infrastructure and implementing new technology which, along with PGW’s energy efficiency initiatives, improves the quality of life for all Philadelphians and advances the City’s overall sustainability efforts.
Trafficeenews.net

Oil prices are surging. Why isn't drilling?

An upswing in oil prices usually unleashes a drilling boom. Not so this year. Oil companies have been hesitant to embrace the rally in oil prices. It comes as investors exert increasing pressure on oil companies to green their businesses, prompting drillers to pare back spending on long-term projects. Now,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's CNPC cuts methane emission intensity by 6% in 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) cut its methane emission intensity by 6% last year from the 2019 level, the top oil and gas producer said on Thursday. The energy giant had pledged to deepen emission intensity of the planet warming gas, typically released during the production and transport of coal, natural gas and oil, by 50% by 2025 from a 2019 baseline.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Week

Oil companies begin to face reality

The prospects for serious climate policy coming out of the Biden administration are not good. Not only is his infrastructure plan far, far short of what is needed — as Adam Tooze points out, Biden would dedicate less to green energy research over eight years than Americans spend on pet food annually — even that much passing Congress seems increasingly unlikely.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Will Chevron Divest Canada Oil Sands Asset?

(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. would consider selling its 20% stake in a Canadian oil sands mine as its faces investor pressure to do more to curb emissions and fight climate change. The oil producer’s stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s Athabasca oil sands project generates “pretty good cash flow” without...
Energy Industryshalemag.com

Big Oil and Gas Validates Existence in a Blue and Green Hydrogen World

They say it is a dog-eat-dog world, and that phrase has never been more applicable than in the oil and gas industry. With the race to new energy development, several of the big players are shoring up strategy. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BP Plc, Sinopec, and Equinor ASA are sizing up hydrogen in anticipation of the next demand while decarbonization trends increase.
rock947.com

Savannah Energy in talks to buy Exxon’s stake in Chad, Cameroon assets

(Reuters) -Africa-focused Savannah Energy said on Wednesday it was in exclusive talks to buy U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp’s interest in two energy assets in Chad and Cameroon. The British oil and gas producer is proposing to buy a 40% operated interest in the Doba oil project in Chad,...
Energy Industrymarketscale.com

BP Bolsters Clean Energy Push With U.S. Solar Deal

(Bloomberg) — BP Plc made a big stride in reaching its low-carbon generation target with a brace of solar power deals unveiled Tuesday. The oil and gas giant agreed to buy 9 gigawatts of solar projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy, London-based BP said in a statement. It’s joint venture Lightsource BP is also entering the Greek market with a 640-megawatt solar development it won at auction in partnership with local company Kiefer TEK.
Energy Industrybankingexchange.com

Oil Majors Hit By Activist Interventions on Climate

Some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies face significant change following victories for climate activists in the past few days. ExxonMobil saw two of its board directors unseated at its shareholder meeting on May 26, to be replaced by nominees from activist hedge fund Engine No 1. This was the first time in the oil major’s history that directors were not appointed by the company directly.
Energy Industryabovethelaw.com

Exxon Shakeup Shows Climate Activists’ Boardroom Power

It was not long ago when Exxon Mobil Corp., stylized as ExxonMobil, was the most valuable company in the world. As recently as 2013, Exxon’s market value topped that of every single other company on the planet. Of course, it was also around that time when crude oil was last trading above $100 per barrel.
Energy IndustryWBUR

Exxon And Activism: The Oil Industry Reckons With Climate Change

ExxonMobil shareholders have elected two board members backed by activist investors. We discuss the new chapter in the battle to make energy companies face the threat of climate change — and to change themselves. Guests. Andrew Logan, senior director of oil and gas at the non-profit Ceres, which works with...