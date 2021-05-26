Chevron investors back proposal for more emissions cuts

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) Major oil and gas companies face mounting pressure from shareholders to cut emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) from their refineries and other facilities. A relatively simple approach to address concerns about emissions is to sell assets. Although whittling down a company’s portfolio may burnish the individual firm’s environmental profile, is the overall environmental value of such an action plan essentially nil? One of Rigzone’s regular prognosticators examines the question in this week’s review of oil and gas market hits and misses. Read on for his and other insights.