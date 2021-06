We’ve all been to a baseball game and wanted to punch the pitcher because he can’t throw strikes. Very few fans would ever actually run on to the field and do it. One drunk spectator at a minor league baseball game couldn’t take it anymore when a pitcher drilled a batter with a pitch. In a wild video that’s going viral on social media, the fan sipped some liquid courage and charged the player on the mound before going face to face with him and his teammates.